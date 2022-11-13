Mostly Clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

South Dakota defeats Dakota State 82-64

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 16 points helped South Dakota defeat Dakota State 82-64 on Saturday night.

Bruns was 7 of 13 shooting for the Coyotes (2-1). A.J. Plitzuweit shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 4 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Deshawn Kelly finished with 25 points for the Trojans (0-1). Sam Muller added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Dakota State.

South Dakota visits Mississippi State in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 