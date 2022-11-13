Wade’s 14 lead Alcorn State past Wichita State 66-57

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Trevin Wade scored 14 points as Alcorn State beat Wichita State 66-57 on Saturday night.

Wade was 5-of-9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Braves (1-1). Dominic Brewton was 6-of-11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to add 13 points. Keondre Montgomery was 3-of06 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Kenny Pohto led the way for the Shockers (1-1) with 13 points. Wichita State also got 12 points and two steals from Jaykwon Walton. Craig Porter Jr. also had nine points and nine rebounds.

Wade scored 10 points in the first half and Alcorn State went into halftime trailing 31-28. Alcorn State outscored Wichita State by 12 points in the second half. Brewton led the way with 11 second-half points.

Alcorn State plays Tuesday against SFA on the road, while Wichita State visits Richmond on Thursday.

