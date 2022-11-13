Clear
Jones’ 20 lead Saint John’s (NY) over Lafayette 83-68

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — David Jones scored 20 points as Saint John’s (NY) beat Lafayette 83-68 on Saturday night.

Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Red Storm (2-0). Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 14 points, finishing 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Joel Soriano was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

T.J. Berger led the Leopards (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven rebounds. Lafayette also got 17 points from Josh Rivera. Leo O’Boyle also had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

Saint John’s (NY) carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Jones led the way with 14 points. Saint John’s (NY) outscored Lafayette in the second half by 13 points, with Soriano scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

