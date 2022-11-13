Mostly Clear
Hightower, McMahon lead Winthrop past Middle Tennessee 76-68

By AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points each in Winthrop’s 76-68 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Kelton Talford added 14 points for the Eagles (2-1).

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Camryn Weston added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Winthrop visits Auburn and Middle Tennessee hosts Rice.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

