Mostly Clear
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Northern Colorado scores with 25 seconds left, edges NAU

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dylan McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass with 25 seconds left and converted a 2-point conversion as Northern Colorado edged Northern Arizona 21-20 on Saturday.

Trailing 20-13 with 7:50 to play, McCaffrey led a 24-play, 96-yard drive that was capped by a 15-yard strike to Ty Arrington on a fourth-and-goal play. Down a point, the Bears elected to go for 2 and McCaffrey lobbed it to Max Pierce, who lunged across the line.

McCaffrey threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky Conference). McCaffrey had 16 carries for 191 yards.

RJ Martinez was 24 of 39 for 229 yards for Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5). Draycen Hall rushed for 145 yards and Martinez had two touchdown runs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 