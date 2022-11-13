Ostmo has 4 TDs, Montana routs Eastern Washington 63-7

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Nick Ostmo ran for three touchdowns and Lucas Johnson passed for two, one to Ostmo, and Montana routed Eastern Washington 63-7 on Saturday.

Ostmo had 11 carries for 146 yards and scored on runs of 80, 2 and 23 yards. Johnson opened the game with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ostmo and also found Keelan White for a 5-yard score. Johnson was 10 of 16 for 200 yards.

Freshman quarterback Daniel Britt threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3 Big Sky Conference) have outscored their last two opponents 120-7 after losing three straight games.

Montana had 337 yards on the ground and 604 total yards. The only punt for the Grizzlies came in the first quarter after they had a 21-0 lead and before they scored three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 42-0 lead.

Eastern Washington (2-8, 1-6) punted nine times, went 3 of 16 on third down and finished with 310 yards. Backup Kekoa Visperas threw a touchdown pass to Blake Gobel for the Eagles in the third quarter.

