UT Martin dismantles NCCAA-level Champion Christian

By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Myers scored 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting coming off the bench, Chris Nix scored 22 shooting 11 for 12 and UT Martin beat NCCAA-member Champion Christian 124-65 on Saturday.

The duo’s 22-made field goals almost equaled the 24 made by the Tigers. Champion Christian managed brief leads off 3-2 and 5-4 early before UT Martin outscored the Tigers 34-11 in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

Xavier Hall scored 29 points shooting 7 for 11 from 3-point range for Champion Christian.

