Utah Valley earns 73-69 win against Northern Arizona

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Trey Woodbury had 22 points in Utah Valley’s 73-69 win against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Woodbury added six assists for the Wolverines (2-1). Aziz Bandaogo scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Le’Tre Darthard recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

Jack Wistrcill led the way for the Lumberjacks (0-3) with 14 points and six rebounds. Liam Lloyd added 14 points and two steals for Northern Arizona. Oakland Fort also had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

