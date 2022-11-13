Clear
Jacksonville State runs over Eastern Kentucky 42-17

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb and Pat Jackson both ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky 42-17 on Saturday.

Ron Wiggins led the Gamecocks (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Sun) with 139 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Webb had 104 yards on 15 carries. Despite Jacksonville State piling up 341 yards on the ground, Jackson netted one yard on four carries.

Webb was also 10-of-16 passing for 155 yards.

Parker McKinney completed 26 of 37 passes for 409 yards with a rushing touchdown for the Colonels (6-4, 2-2). Joshua Carter also had a rushing touchdown.

