Bucknell gets past Georgetown in overtime, 24-21

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Schearer kicked a field goal in overtime and Gavin Pringle made it stand up with an interception as Bucknell beat Georgetown in OT, 24-21 on Saturday.

Coleman Bennett, who had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, scored on first-and-goal from just inside the 10-yard line in the final minute of regulation, and the Bison (2-8, 2-4 Patriot League) added a two-point conversion pass to force the extra period.

Pierce Holley threw two touchdown passes for Georgetown (2-8, 1-4), hitting Dorrian Moultrie from 3-yards out and connecting with Joshua Tomas for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 14-3 early in the third quarter, but Bennett returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Shearer connected on a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter, the longest Bucknell field goal since 1981, and hit from 21 yards in the fourth quarter.

Holley finished 25-of-37 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off twice.

Nick Semptimphelter was 17-of-28 passing for 162 yards and hit Josh Gary on the two-point conversion in the final minute of regulation.

