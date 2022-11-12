Oliver’s second-half TDs help Holy Cross stay unbeaten

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Peter Oliver ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and undefeated Holy Cross held off Bryant 36-29 on Saturday.

Holy Cross (10-0), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, won its 15th straight regular-season game and its 10 wins to begin a season is its best run since 1991 (11-0). The Crusaders have already clinched their fourth straight automatic bid from the Patriot League.

The Crusaders took a 22-0 halftime lead behind Matthew Sluka touchdown passes to Peter Dickson and Justin Shorter and two field goals by Derek Ng. But the Crusaders would need Oliver’s touchdown runs of 24 and 39 yards to ensure the win over Bryant (4-6).

Oliver finished with 140 yards on 19 carries with Sluka running for 72 yards to go with his 114 passing yards.

Zevi Eckhaus was 26-of-51 passing for 348 yards and three touchdowns for Bryant but also two interceptions. Jihad Edmond had a pair of touchdown catches.

