Clear
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Albany scores on final play, beats Maine 23-21

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger connected with Julian Hicks on a 1-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give Albany a 23-21 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Maine took a 21-17 lead with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on Joe Fagnano’s 6-yard run. Albany answered with a 17-play, 76-yard drive. The Great Danes were at the Maine 1-yard line with no time remaining — but with a free play due to a penalty. Poffenbarger found Hicks over the middle in traffic.

Poffenbarger was 19 of 37 for 274 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Albany (3-7, 2-5 CAA). Todd Sibley carried it 19 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Poffenbarger also had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Greaney in the closing seconds of the first half for a 10-7 lead.

Fagnano threw for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he ran it 10 times for 46 yards and a score for Maine (2-8, 2-5).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 