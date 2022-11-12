Clear
Vanover scores 19, Oral Roberts knocks off John Brown 95-62

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Vanover’s 19 points helped Oral Roberts defeat John Brown 95-62 on Friday night.

Vanover had eight rebounds and eight blocks for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Issac McBride scored 19 points while going 8 of 12 (3 for 5 from distance). Max Abmas recorded 18 points, which included four 3-pointers.

John Brown (0-1) was led in scoring by Payton Guiot, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. DJ Ellis added 15 points and Tyren Collins had 10 points and six rebounds.

Oral Roberts visits Houston on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

