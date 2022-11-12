Clear
Yale wins 74-60 against Eastern Washington

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Knowling scored 26 points as Yale beat Eastern Washington 74-60 on Friday.

Knowling added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0). John Poulakidas shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Isaiah Kelly went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Steele Venters led the way for the Eagles (0-2) with 15 points. Ethan Price added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Eastern Washington. Casey Jones also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

