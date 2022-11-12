Clear
E. Tennessee St. dumps Elon 77-64 behind Haynes, Tipler

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and had six rebounds and Deanthony Tipler scored 15 points and East Tennessee State beat Elon 77-64 on Friday night.

Jordan King added 13 points for the Buccaneers (2-0).

John Bowen finished with 17 points for the Phoenix (1-1) and Zac Ervin scored 11.

In shooting 7 for 18 from 3-point range, East Tennessee State now has made at least one 3 in 1,093 consecutive games. It’s the fourth-longest streak in the NCAA, with UNLV topping the list with 1,162 games. East Tennessee State started the streak on Feb. 16, 1987 against Davidson.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

