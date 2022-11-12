Joiner helps NC State hold off Campbell late, wins 73-67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner hit a jumper with 31 seconds left and Jack Clark added two free throws as North Carolina State held off Campbell 73-67 Friday night.

Joiner scored 11 points over the final 10 minutes, and after Anthony Dell’Orso’s jumper pulled Campbell within two, 60-58, got to the basket for a pair of layups and hit his final jumper to help put the game away.

Terquavion Smith led the Wolfpack (2-0) with 19 points, adding six assists and three steals. Joiner finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Clark added 10 points and nine rebounds, converting 6 of 7 at the free throw line.

NC State shot 50% from the field (24 of 48), but was just 4 of 16 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Wolfpack shot 21 of 32 from the line.

Ricky Clemons scored 18 points and dished eight assists to lead the Camels (1-1). Jesus Carralero had 13 points with seven rebounds and six assists and Joshua Lusane added 11 points off the bench.

Campbell was 25 of 53 from the field (47.2%) and hit 55.6% from distance (10 of 18).

__

