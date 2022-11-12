Mostly Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Williamson, Appleby lead Wake Forest over Georgia

By AP News
Wake Forest forward Bobi Klintman (34) shoots over Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Williamson, Appleby lead Wake Forest over Georgia

Photo Icon View Photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson had 24 points, Tyree Appleby scored 22 and Wake Forest turned back Georgia 81-71 on Friday night.

Williamson sank 7 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for Wake Forest (2-0). Appleby added six rebounds and six assists. Davion Bradford buried all five of his shots and scored 11.

Williamson had 15 points in the first half to help the Demon Deacons take a commanding 41-22 lead at the break.

Mardrez McBride scored all 13 of his points in the second half and Georgia used a three-point play by Justin Hill and a 3-pointer by Terry Roberts to pull within 73-65 with 1:21 left to play. Two free throws by Appleby ended the Bulldogs’ 18-7 run and wrapped up the win for Wake Forest.

Roberts added 13 points and five assists for Georgia (1-1). Kario Oquendo had 12 points and KyeRon Lindsay scored 10 before fouling out.

The Demon Deacons shot just under 51% from the floor and made 9 of 26 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs shot 41.9% overall and hit 8 of 27 from distance.

Georgia is led by first-year coach Mike White, who joined the Bulldogs after seven seasons as coach of the Florida Gators. Appleby played for White in his last two seasons at Florida.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 all-time versus Wake Forest.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 