White, Kelly, lead UNC Wilmington past DII Allen

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White scored 17 points and Amari Kelly 14 on 7-for-7 shooting and UNC Wilmington beat Division II-member Allen 104-55 on Friday night in their home opener.

The Seahawks (1-1) had 14 players score and finished the night shooting 43 for 72 (59.7%). UNC Wilmington built a 22-4 lead six minutes in and never trailed.

Darius Williams scored 19 points and Peyton Weathersby 13 for Allen. Allen is playing in its first full season at the Division II level.

