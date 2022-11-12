Air Force wins 75-71 against Delaware

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder had 26 points in Air Force’s 75-71 win over Delaware on Friday night.

Heidbreder added seven rebounds for the Falcons (1-1). Ethan Taylor scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 5 from the line. Camden Vander Zwaag recorded nine points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) were led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jyare Davis added 15 points and four assists for Delaware. Ebby Asamoah also had 13 points.

Heidbreder put up 14 points in the first half for Air Force, which led 37-27 at the break. Air Force was outscored by six points in the second half but held on for the victory. Heidbreder led the way with 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Air Force plays Texas A&M-Commerce at home on Monday. Delaware visits Duke on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press