Podziemski powers Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski’s 34 points led Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62 on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 11 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0). Carlos Stewart scored 14 points and added three steals. Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.

Kaden Archie finished with 19 points for the Eagles (0-2). Jalen Finch added 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Georgia Southern. In addition, Carlos Curry finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for Santa Clara is a Monday matchup with Utah State on the road, while Georgia Southern hosts Trinity Baptist on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

