Tomley’s 19 lead Idaho State past Westcliff 97-56

By AP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 19 points as Idaho State beat Westcliff 97-56 on Thursday.

Tomley also contributed five assists and three steals for the Bengals (1-1). Jay Nagle scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Kolby Lee recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Micaiah Hankins, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Abdul Abdullah added eight points and seven rebounds for Westcliff. Ray Witt Jr. also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Idaho State’s next game is Monday against Utah on the road. Westcliff visits CSU Fullerton on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

