Jones’ 21 points lead Weber St. past Western Colorado, 83-67

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points as Weber State beat Western Colorado 83-67 on Thursday.

Jones added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (1-1). Junior Ballard scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Steven Verplancken Jr. recorded 10 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

Kevin Jimenez led the way for the Mountaineers (0-2) with 13 points and six assists. Western Colorado also got 11 points and two steals from Robel Desta. In addition, Kade Juelfs finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Weber State visits Colorado State in its next matchup on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

