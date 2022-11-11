Cloudy
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Caldwell leads Lindenwood over Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58

By AP News

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 20 points helped Lindenwood defeat NAIA-member Hannibal-La Grange 85-58 on Thursday night.

Caldwell also contributed seven assists for the Lions (1-1). Brandon Trimble added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had four steals. Chris Childs recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

Joe McBride led the Trojans in scoring with 25 points. Bryce Stark added eight points and two blocks for Hannibal-La Grange. In addition, Janssen Flotow had seven points.

NEXT UP

Lindenwood visits Missouri in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 