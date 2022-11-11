Cloudy
Wenzel scores 20; Wyoming defeats Nicholls State 79-68

By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead Wyoming over Nicholls State 79-68 on Thursday.

Wenzel was 6-of-12 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Cowboys (2-0). Hunter Maldonado scored 12 points while going 3 of 5 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Agbonkpolo shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Colonels (0-2) were led by Micah Thomas, who recorded 22 points. Marek Nelson added 18 points, four steals and two blocks for Nicholls State. In addition, Emanuel Littles finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Wyoming led Nicholls State at the half, 36-28, with Wenzel (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Wyoming outscored Nicholls State in the second half by three points, with Maldonado scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Wyoming hosts SE Louisiana while Nicholls State hosts Carver.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

