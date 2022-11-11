Mostly Clear
Stone scores 25, Delaware State beats Immaculata 104-67

By AP News

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Brandon Stone scored 25 points as Delaware State beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday night.

Stone added nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-1).

Khyrie Staten scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and four steals. Jevin Muniz shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Flowers led the Mighty Macs in scoring, finishing with 12 points. John Proctor added 11 points for Immaculata. Tyler Tillery also had eight points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

