Pepper sparks UC Davis in upset at California 75-65

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored six points in a late 11-0 run that carried UC Davis to a 75-65 win over California in the season opener on Monday night.

UC Davis picked up its first-ever win over Cal in 34 meetings.

Pepper scored at the basket to give the Aggies the lead 61-60 and followed it up with another layup to kick-start the run. Ty Johnson added a layup, a jumper and made the second of two free throws before Pepper capped the run with a jumper to make it 71-61 with under three minutes to play.

The Aggies shot 48.2% from the field, hitting 27 of 56 from the floor, including 6 of 14 from distance. The Bears were just 24 of 63 from the field (38.1%), 6 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Christian Anigwe paced UC Davis with 21 points, hitting 3 of 4 from distance. Pepper finished with 16 points and Johnson added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Devin Askew led Cal with 19 points. Lars Thiemann added 17 points and eight rebounds.

