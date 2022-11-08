Cloudy
Saint Bonaventure defeats Saint Francis (PA) 71-58

By AP News

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyrell Luc’s 23 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Saint Francis (PA) 71-58 on Monday night in the season opener.

Luc added five assists for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III scored 14 points, going 5 of 18 (2 for 9 from distance). Barry Evans recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

The Red Flash were led by Josh Cohen, who recorded 21 points and seven rebounds. Landon Moore added 15 points and seven assists for Saint Francis (PA). Maxwell Land also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure got a team-high 11 points across the first half from Luc, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 32-32. Saint Bonaventure outscored Saint Francis (PA) by 13 points over the final half, while Luc led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

