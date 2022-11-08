Cloudy
Tyson scores 35, leads Seattle U over UC San Diego 85-71

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 35 points as Seattle University beat UC San Diego 85-71 on Monday night in a season opener.

Tyson added eight rebounds for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Emeka Udenyi finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Bryce Pope led the Tritons in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Emmanuel Tshimanga added 15 points and two blocks for UCSD. In addition, J’Raan Brooks finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Seattle’s next game is Wednesday against Puget Sound at home, and UCSD hosts Sacramento State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

