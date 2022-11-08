Cloudy
Florida International wins 77-66 against Houston Baptist

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones’ 23 points helped Florida International defeat Houston Baptist 77-66 on Monday night to open the season.

Jones had five rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Javaunte Hawkins recorded 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Huskies were led in scoring by Brycen Long, who finished with 28 points and two steals. Houston Baptist also got 11 points from Maks Klanjscek. In addition, Bonke Maring finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

