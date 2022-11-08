Clear
39.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Smith scores 24 to lead Charleston past Chattanooga 85-78

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 24 points in Charleston’s season-opening 85-78 victory against Chattanooga on Monday night.

Smith was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5-for-10 from distance, and went 5-for-5 from the line for the Cougars. Jaylon Scott added 11 points while finishing 4-of-7 from the floor, and also had five rebounds. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points.

The Mocs were led by Jake Stephens, who posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Chattanooga also got 20 points from Jamal Johnson. In addition, Demetrius Davis had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Chattanooga hosts Oakland City on Thursday and Charleston plays at North Carolina on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 