Colorado tops UC Riverside 82-66 behind Hadley, Simpson

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley scored 16 points, KJ Simpson added 14 and Colorado beat UC Riverside 82-66 in a season opener on Monday to give coach Tad Boyle his 255th career win.

Boyle is now just seven victories shy of becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach.

The Highlanders led for just 17 seconds when Vladimer Salaridze made a layup with 11:14 before intermission. Then Colorado went on a 14-0 and remained in control from there.

Hadley’s layup with 16:40 remaining gave the Buffs their biggest lead at 53-32. Tristan da Silva and Yale transfer Jalon Gabbidon, who came off the bench, each scored 12 for Colorado.

Zyon Pullin scored 17 points, Flynn Cameron 11 and Kyle Owens and Wil Tattersall each scored 10 for the Highlanders.

