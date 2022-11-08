Iowa State blows past IUPUI, pulls away in an 88-39 rout

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI, 88-39 on Monday night.

The Cyclones, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, debuted five players from the transfer portal and have three freshmen and a walk-on on their roster to start the season.

John Egbuta’s layup midway through the first half pulled the Jaguars within four, 16-12, but the Cyclones went on a 29-10 run to close out the half with a 45-22 advantage.

Senior Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State’s lone returning starter, scored 16 points off the bench. St. Bonaventure transfer Osun Osunniyi, a 6-foot-10 center with a 7-8 wingspan, had 10 points in his Iowa State debut.

Jlynn Counter scored 16 points and was the lone IUPUI scorer to reach double figures. The Jaguars were 14-of-42 shooting from the field, including just 2 of 13 from distance.

