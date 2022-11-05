Dayton routs Presbyterian 52-28 for program’s 700th victory

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for three touchdowns and caught a fourth, quarterback Shane Hamm added 74 yards rushing and a score, and Dayton went for 294 yards on the ground in a 52-28 win over Presbyterian 52-28 on Saturday.

It was the 700th program victory for Dayton, which is just the ninth school playing at the FCS level to reach the mark.

Dayton scored 28 unanswered points in the first half to take a 35-7 lead at halftime, and Hamm’s 47-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 10:11 left in the fourth.

Chisholm had 145 yards rushing and Hamm was 6-of-14 passing with a touchdown and an interception for Dayton (7-2, 5-1). Hamm’s 10-yard touchdown to Chisholm came on the game’s first possession.

Freshman Dominic Kibby caught seven passes for 212 yards and three scores for Presbyterian (1-9, 0-7). Kibby’s touchdowns went for 75, 63 and 31 yards. Tyler Wesley threw for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

A.J. Seay grabbed his second interception of the season and returned it 76 yards to pull the Flyers to 35-21 with 12:57 left in the third.

