Guglielmello’s clutch kick lifts Stony Brook over Morgan St.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Angelo Guglielmello’s 37-yard field goal as time expired lifted Stony Brook to a 24-22 victory over Morgan State on Saturday.

Morgan State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from an 11-point deficit and take a 22-21 lead. Alfonzo Graham scored on a 44-yard run and Andre Crawley caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Duce Taylor, but the Bears failed on a two-point conversion after each touchdown.

Stony Brook took possession with 1:37 remaining and drove 56 yards in 12 plays to Guglielmello’s clutch field goal.

Ross Tallarico ran for two touchdowns and had 151 yards rushing on 36 carries for the Seawolves (2-7). Daron Bryden was 11-of-19 passing for 124 yards with a touchdown.

Graham had 177 yards rushing on 23 carries for Morgan State (3-6). Taylor was just 5-of-18 passing for 71 yards.

