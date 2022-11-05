Cloudy
Williams, Marshall help NDSU run over Western Illinois 56-17

By AP News

MAYCOMB, Ill. (AP) — TaMerik Williams and TK Marshall each ran for more than 100 yards and had two touchdowns as North Dakota State routed winless-Western Illinois 56-17 on Saturday.

Williams had 120 yards rushing on 12 carries and Marshall added 118 on six carries. Marshall had the longest scoring run of the game, a 65-yarder early in the fourth quarter. North Dakota State (7-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, ran away from the start with Kobe Johnson’s 47-yard touchdown run on the Bison’s first play from scrimmage.

The Bison, who have won eight straight against Western Illinois (0-9, 0-6), finished with 454 yards rushing on 55 carries and scored seven of their eight touchdowns on the ground. They attempted just five passes and Marques Sigle scored on a 43-yard pick-6.

Clay Bruno was 21-of-36 passing for 188 yards and threw two touchdown passes and four interceptions for the Leathernecks.

