Howard’s TD run in OT gets Alcorn St. past Prairie View A&M

By AP News

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jarveon Howard had 125 yards rushing that included a touchdown run in overtime and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 23-16 on Friday night.

Javonta Leatherwood’s 5-yard touchdown run for Alcorn State tied the game 16-16 with 6:48 remaining. Howard scored on a 2-yard run to open the extra period before Tavarian McCullum intercepted a Trazon Connley pass to end it.

Alcorn State (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ended a three-game losing streak and has won the last five meetings against Prairie View A&M (5-4, 4-2).

Connley threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Colbey Washington and added a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter that gave the Panthers a 13-9 lead. Connley was 13 of 36 for 142 yards passing and finished with 38 yards rushing. Jaden Stewart added 94 yards on the ground.

Noah Kiani kicked field goals from 21, 46, and 23 yards for Alcorn State in the first half.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

