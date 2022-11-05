Cloudy
Rosa, Houston help UConn run over UMass 27-10

By AP News

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Victor Rosa ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as UConn pulled away to beat UMass 27-10 on Friday night.

UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games that includes its first-ever win against Boston College while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight.

Rosa pushed a group of defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter and then broke one tackle on his way to a 12-yard score midway through the fourth. Rosa finished with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries. Devontae Houston added 84 yards on the ground that included a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for UConn.

Brady Olson tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown for UMass that tied the game 10-10 with about seven minutes remaining before halftime. Olson was 19-of-34 passing for 266 yards and threw one interception. Sullivan-Brown made five catches for 124 yards.

