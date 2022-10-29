Fisher’s 6 TDs power Gardner-Webb past Bryant in 48-40 win

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw for a season-high five touchdowns and ran for a sixth and Gardner-Webb held off Bryant 48-40 in a Big South thriller on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-0 in the Big South for the first time since 2003. Gardner-Webb is tied with North Carolina A&T atop the conference with Campbell one game back. The Bulldogs face the Camels next week and play the Aggies in the regular season finale.

Bryant took a 14-7 lead with 11 seconds left in the first quarter, but Bailey answered with his second touchdown pass of the game as time expired in the quarter, connecting with Jonathan Burns on a 71-yard bomb. Bailey’s second touchdown to Burns staked Gardner-Webb to a 48-29 lead with 11:00 left in the game.

T.J. Luther caught eight passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for Gardner-Webb (4-5, 3-0). Burns and Cutrell Haywood combined for 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns apiece. Fisher was 23 of 28 passing for 356 yards.

Zevi Eckhaus was 34 of 59 for 450 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for Bryant (2-6, 0-3).

