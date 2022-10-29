Drake scores late in fourth to pick up first win of season

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Christian Galvan scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Dorian Boyland ran for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Drake defeated Stetson 24-17 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first win of the season.

Galvan’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:35 remaining in the game capped a 14-play, 91-yard drive highlighted by Luke Bailey’s 32-yard pass to Colin Howard one play before Galvan scored.

Stetson went ahead 17-16 early in the fourth quarter when Brady Meitz connected with Michael Carley on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Bailey completed 21 of 40 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Bulldogs (1-8, 1-5 Pioneer Football League).

Meitz was 25-of-40 passing for 251 yards with two touchdowns for the Hatters (3-4, 1-3).

