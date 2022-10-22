Perrantes throws 2 TD passes, Duquesne tops C. Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw two touchdown passes, Ezekiel Daure returned an interception for a touchdown, and Duquesne defeated Central Connecticut 30-6 on Saturday.

Perrantes, who was 17-of-24 passing for 260 yards, threw touchdowns of 7 yards to Abdul Janneh in the second quarter and 24 yards to Jalin Cooper in the fourth. Perrantes’ top target was Dwayne Menders with eight catches for 118 yards.

Daure’s 30-yard interception return in the final minute was the third interception of the Blue Demons’ Shon Mitchell, who completed 17 of 35 passes for 135 yards.

Nasir Smith scored Central Connecticut’s touchdown, on a 19-yard run in the third quarter. He totaled 91 yards on 20 carries.

Brian Bruzdewicz kicked three field goals for Duquesne (2-5, 1-2 Northeast Conference).

Central Connecticut fell to 0-7, 0-3.

