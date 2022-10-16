Dunniway, O’Hara lead Sac State over E Washington 52-28

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw for three touchdowns, running quarterback Asher O’Hara rushed for three more and Sacramento State rolled past Eastern Washington 52-28 on Saturday night.

The Hornets (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) matched their 1991 mark for the best start in school history. Sacramento State, which joined Division I in 1993, has not trailed this season and is ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll.

Sacramento State raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard O’Hara run, Brock Mather’s 22-yard interception return and a 37-yard pass from Dunniway to Cameron Skattebo.

The Eagles (1-5, 0-3) flew back with Gunner Talkington throwing two touchdown passes to Efton Chism III and a 15-yard run by Justice Jackson.

Both Sac State quarterbacks did their thing after that and the Hornets led 35-21 at the half and the Eagles never challenged.

Dunniway finished 9 of 14 for 113 yards with two interceptions. O’Hara was 4 for 5 and ran for 94 yards. The Hornets had 525 yards of offense, 385 on the ground, with Cameron Skattebo running for 201 and catching at TD pass.

Talkington threw for 370 yards with Chism finishing with 129 yards receiving on nine receptions.

All of the Eagles league losses have been to teams ranked in the top 10 and also has big losses to Oregon and Florida, both which have been ranked in the FCS at times this season.

