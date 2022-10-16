Jacksonville St. beats North Alabama in baseball stadium

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb and Anwar Lewis each accounted for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat North Alabama 47-31 in a baseball stadium on Saturday night.

The game was played at Toyota Field, home of Minor League Baseball’s Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. Offensive plays were played in the same direction toward the first base dugout.

Webb threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ron Wiggins and ran for a 20-yard touchdown as Jacksonville State (6-1, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) stretched their lead to 31-7 with 1:51 remaining before halftime. Noah Walters connected with Takairee Kenebrew for a 12-yard score to pull North Alabama (1-5, 0-2) to 31-14 at halftime.

ShunDerrick Powell broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and Walters added a 5-yard TD pass to Demarcus Lacey that made it 31-28.

Lewis ran for his second TD, a 60-yarder, and Alen Karajic made three of four fields to seal it.

It marked the first collegiate football game played at Toyota Field and in Madison, Alabama, and the 50th meeting between the two cross-state rivals dating to 1949. The Gamecocks have won the last six in the series.

