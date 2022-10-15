Richmond defense stymies Villanova in 20-10 Spiders win

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski accounted for two touchdowns and the Richmond defense made them stand up as the Spiders defeated Villanova 20-10 on Saturday.

Udinski scored on a 1-yard run and threw to Connor Deveney for a 6-yard score as Richmond took a 14-10 halftime lead. Andrew Lopez added two red zone field goals in the fourth quarter for the FCS No. 21 Spiders (4-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association).

Richmond ground out 227 rushing yards on 52 carries and Udinski passed for 104 yards, completing 16 of 23 attempts. Aaron Dykes had 89 yards rushing on 23 carries.

FCS No. 17 Villanova (3-3, 1-2) had drives of 62 yards for a touchdown and 77 yards for a field goal in the first half but managed only 75 yards in the second half, 51 yards of that total coming on a run by TD Ayo-Durojaiye.

Ayo-Durojaiye finished with 106 yards on 11 carries.

