Bushka leads 3-touchdown rally as Butler edges Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Bret Bushka threw two touchdown passes and ran for the go-ahead score — all in the fourth quarter — and Butler rallied past Valparaiso 26-25 on Saturday.

Valparaiso led 19-6 entering the fourth quarter before Bushka’s 50-yard pass to Luke Wooten drew the Bulldogs to within 19-13. However, after Valpo’s kick returner was taken down at his own 4-yard line and the Beacons lost 3 yards on first down, Aaron Dawson ran 99 yds for a TD and the Valpo lead was 25-13.

Bushka brought the Bulldogs right back, throwing to Jared Suchevits for a 4-yard touchdown that left the score 25-19 when the PAT was blocked.

Bushka capped the comeback with a 2-yard run with 1:45 left on the clock. The 30-yard drive was set up by a 30-yard punt from Valpo’s Evan Matthes.

Lucas Kozlowski intercepted a pass deep in Butler territory to seal the win in the final minute.

Bushka completed 24 of 34 passes for 259 yards and led the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) in rushing with 69 yards on 18 carries.

Dawson finished with 158 yards on 14 carries for Valparaiso (3-3, 2-1).

Butler reclaimed the Hoosier Helmet after Valpo had won three in a row and five of the last six in the series.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2