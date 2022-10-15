Chattanooga runs over VMI 41-13

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns, Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards and Chattanooga rolled to a 41-13 win over VMI on Saturday.

Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a 31-10 halftime lead.

Ford, who finished with 172 yards, had a 62-yard scoring burst and Hutchinson connected with Javin Whatley for a 72-yard score before the half.

Hutchinson was 16 of 20 for 295 yards passing. The Mocs (5-1, 2-0 Southern Conference), ranked ninth in the coaches poll, rolled up 609 yards of total offense.

The Keydets (1-5, 0-3) finished with minus 2-yards rushing, thanks to five sacks and 156 total yards. Jahleel Porter had a 98-yard kickoff return that tied the game at 7.

