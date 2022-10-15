No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34

No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34 View Photo

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday.

The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.

Ole Miss (3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead and never trailed, although Auburn (3-4, 1-3) pulled as close as 28-24 in the third quarter.

Judkins had 139 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 41-yard run with 6:26 remaining to build the final margin.

Dart finished 9 of 19 for 130 yards with three touchdown passes and ran for 115 on 14 carries. Evans had 136 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards. The Tigers had 301 yards rushing, but three turnovers.

Robby Ashford scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards and finished 8 of 17 passing for 140 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: The coaching future of Bryan Harsin remains uncertain and this performance will only increase the noise surrounding the program. The Tigers played well after falling behind 21-0 in the opening 16 minutes. Ashford directed three consecutive scoring drives in the second half.

After an off week, three of the next four opponents come to The Plains and the possibility for a postseason bowl appearance remains.

Ole Miss: After six consecutive losses to Auburn, many in heartbreaking fashion, clearing this hurdle was a high priority.

What remains is a back-loaded schedule: Three of the next four games are on the road, with the only home games against No. 3 Alabama.

EXTRA POSSESSION PAYOFF

Leading 31-24, Ole Miss successfully executed an onside kick by Jonathan Cruz, recovered by Brandon Buckhaulter.

Seven plays later, Judkins capped the 54-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, giving the Rebels a 38-24 lead. The bonus offensive possession proved big in holding off Auburn.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The No. 9 Rebels are not expected to drop, but a win over an unranked opponent may not be enough to move up significantly.

UP NEXT

Auburn: The Tigers have an open date before a home game against Arkansas on Oct. 29. Will Harsin, now 9-11, still be leading the Tigers by then?

Ole Miss: The Rebels begin a two-week road trip at LSU on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press