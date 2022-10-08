Clear
Texas Southern edges Arkansas-Pine Bluff late, wins 24-17

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jacorey Howard scored from a yard out to cap a game-winning drive as Texas Southern held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 24-17 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday.

The loss was the third straight to open conference play for the Golden Lions (2-4, 0-3), who tied the game three times but never led.

Andrew Body was 21 for 33 for 211 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception and added 12 carries for 55 yards and a score to lead Texas Southern (2-4, 2-2). Howard led the Tigers with 64 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught three passes for 15 yards and a score.

Skyler Perry was held to just 76 yards on 13-for-29 passing with an interception. Kayvon Britten carried 19 times for 97 yards and scored both touchdowns for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

