McClelland, No. 24 Cincinnati hold off South Florida 28-24 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as No. 24 Cincinnati held off South Florida 28-24 on Saturday.

McClelland’s 35-yard touchdown run with 9:24 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay, helping them extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 30 games. Only Clemson’s 37-game streak is longer.

The Bearcats, who will move to the Big 12 Conference next season, have won 18 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents. They haven’t lost at home since Temple beat them 35-24 on Nov. 10, 2017.

South Florida (1-5, 0-2) made things difficult for the Bearcats (5-1, 2-0), taking three leads, the last at 24-21 early in the fourth quarter on Gerry Bohannon’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Weaver. The two had earlier combined on a 9-yard TD pass.

Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant threw first-half touchdown passes of 28-yard to Jadon Thompson and 14 to Nick Mardner to help the Bearcats overcome an early 10-0 deficit.

The Bulls rushed for 51 yards on their opening drive including a 22-yard touchdown run by Brian Battie to put them ahead 7-0. Bryant was intercepted by Aamaris Brown on the Bearcats’ first offensive play, and the Bulls converted the turnover into a 21-yard field goal to go ahead 10-0.

Bohanon’s 9-yard TD pass to Weaver gave South Florida a 17-14 halftime lead. It was Cincinnati’s first halftime deficit since Oct. 4, 2019 when they rallied to beat Central Florida 27-24.

It appeared the Bearcats had regained control when McClelland’s 1-yard plunge capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to put them ahead 21-17.

Bohanon, who ran for 117 yards and passed for 121 yards, gave South Florida its final lead after the Bulls stopped the Bearcats on fourth-and-one at the 12.

The Bearcats rallied one more time.

Cincinnati has won five straight against the Bulls, who dropped to 0-9 versus Top-25 opponents under head coach Jeff Scott.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Florida: Due to Hurricane Ian, the Bulls played four straight road games for the first time in program history. The last time they played three straight road games was 2006. The seven games played outside Tampa is a program high. South Florida has lost its last 15 road games.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats had a slew of injuries Saturday. They lost leading receiver Tyler Scott to an ankle injury late in the first half. Bryant left in the fourth quarter and did not return. Cincinnati already was without running back Corey Kiner who did not dress due to a hand injury. Kiner, an LSU transfer, had scored a TD in each of the first five games.

UP NEXT

South Florida: Hosts Tulane next Saturday.

Cincinnati: Plays at SMU on Oct. 22.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press