Marist scores 3 TDs in final 5 minutes to beat Stetson 45-31

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Clayborne Fields III returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown and took a punt 83 yards for another score, both in the final three minutes, to lift Marist past Stetson 45-31 on Saturday.

Marist running back Amin Woods tied the game at 31-all with 4:40 left on a 32-yard dash to the end zone and the Red Foxes forced Stetson to punt from its own 39 before Fields returned it for a go-ahead touchdown. Brady Meitz drove the Hatters to the Marist 34, but Fields jumped a short pass and raced to the end zone with 1:03 left.

Marist picked off Meitz four times and limited the Hatters to just 179 passing yards.

Stetson took the lead after Devon Brewer scored on a 6-yard run and Quinton Lane pulled in a 16-yard pass from Meitz for a 31-24 lead with 8:17 left to play.

Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne had 10 carries for 122 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown dash in the third quarter for Marist (2-3, 2-1 Pioneer).

Jalen Mason returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown for Stetson (3-2, 1-1).

