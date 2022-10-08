Yale scores 24 unanswered points, holds off Dartmouth 24-21

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms had 260 yards of total offense with a passing and rushing touchdown and Hamilton Moore’s interception with 36 seconds left allowed Yale to hold off Dartmouth 24-21 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

Grooms opened the second half with a 10-play, 96-yard drive ending in a 25-yard scoring pass to Mason Tipton. Tre Peterson added a 2-yard score on Yale’s next possession to make it 24-7 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

Dylan Cadwallader led two fourth-quarter scoring drives for Dartmouth. He had a 7-yard TD run and a 23-yard passing connection with Paxton Scott to get within three points with 1:44 left.

Yale went three-and-out to give Dartmouth another chance with 41 seconds left, but Moore sealed it with an interception.

Grooms was 19 of 22 for 170 yards and he added 16 carries for 96 yards for Yale (3-1, 2-0 Ivy League). Peterson had 174 yards rushing with one touchdown.

Cadwallader threw for 248 yards with two TDs and an interception for Dartmouth (1-3, 0-2). The two-time defending league champion has lost three straight games for the first time since 2011.

